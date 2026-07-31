Gottheimer honors residents as Fifth District Hometown Heroes

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th District, honored local first responders, veterans, volunteers and community leaders during his annual Fifth District Hometown Heroes ceremony July 31 at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center.

Among those recognized were several Sussex County residents for their service to their communities.

Branchville resident Michael McNamara was honored for nearly 40 years of volunteer service with Project Self-Sufficiency. Even after developing pulmonary fibrosis, McNamara continued volunteering while using supplemental oxygen and returned to the organization after receiving a lung transplant in 2023.

Sussex resident Nick Vanhorn was recognized for his work as the borough’s crossing guard and for volunteering at community events, providing weather and news updates on social media, and organizing seasonal activities.

Franklin resident Keri Marino was honored for her leadership as the first woman to serve as president of the 200 Club of Sussex County and for her advocacy on behalf of domestic violence survivors through DASI, including teaching trauma-informed yoga classes and supporting the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

West Milford resident Gary Oppenheimer was recognized as the founder of AmpleHarvest.org, a nonprofit that connects home gardeners with local food pantries to reduce food waste and combat hunger. Founded in 2009, the organization now serves food pantries in all 50 states.

Franklin Police Officers Alex Lospinuso and Jake Rotunda were honored for saving the life of a seriously injured man by applying a tourniquet and chest seal during an emergency response. Both officers also were recognized for their continued service to the community.

”Each day, our friends, family and neighbors quietly go out and change lives through their service to others,” Gottheimer said during the ceremony. “They do it all without expecting any special recognition. They do it simply because it’s the right thing to do.”