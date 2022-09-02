Gottheimer visits Greenwood Lake Marina

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-5) visited Greenwood Lake Marina, a locally owned and operated small business in West Milford, to highlight great eco-tourism activities available for families and visitors across North Jersey. Greenwood Lake Marina is the largest marina on the lake and has been in business for more than 30 years, offering people the ability to visit, rent boats, go tubing, and enjoy North Jersey’s great outdoors.

“Greenwood Lake, and the local businesses it supports, is a vital part of the North Jersey economy. I want to thank small business owner Elena Dykstra for having me out to learn about how businesses like hers — the Greenwood Lake Marina — are critical to boosting eco-tourism in the region, creating jobs, and supporting our community,” said Gottheimer. “As my eco-tourism plans have addressed, I’m dedicated to working across the aisle to cut taxes, cut outdated and unnecessarily burdensome red tape, improve access to capital, unleash more economic opportunity, and create jobs — to continue making North Jersey a great place to live and do business.”

As part of his Eco-Tourism Task Force, Gottheimer has brought together growers, farmers, small business owners, and local officials to discuss how to boost agritourism and ecotourism to Northern New Jersey.

The Greenwood Lake Marina is located at 538 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. Folks can charter boats and motorized water vehicles for special occasions, dock your personal boat for the season, join their boat club, and even schedule boat repairs all in one location., Call 973-728-9100 or visit greenwoodlakemarina.info for more information.