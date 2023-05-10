Greenwood Lake being treated with herbicides

Greenwood Lake is being surveyed and could be treated with herbicides as early as May 9 on the New Jersey side only, according to a statement from the Greenwood Lake Commission.

It is safe to swim, fish and boat in the lake, the commission said. It is not safe to use the water for drinking and irrigation for up to five days after the treatment.

The herbicides are meant to control the aquatic weed growth in the lake.

The commission has extended its deadline to Monday, May 15 for boaters, residents and community members to contribute to its effort to raise $75,000 to treat a larger area in the New Jersey section of the lake.

The commission plans is to apply one application of herbicides to treat the weeds. The timing of the application depends on the weed growth and weather conditions.

Greenwood Lake also plans to do weed harvesting this year, the commission said.

The areas being harvested will depend on donations and the limited funds available to the commission.

For information, send email to info@gwlc.org or call 973-506-7800 or go online to www.gwlc.org