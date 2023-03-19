Harlem Wizards fill gym with fans, fun

The Harlem Wizards brought their basketball and entertainment skills to the West Milford High School gym Saturday, March 18.
The event, sponsored by the Paradise Knoll School PTA, drew a full house and raised funds for the school.
A team of West Milford teachers and staff members played the Wizards in an exhibition game, with plenty of fun throughout.
Children wearing “Wiz Kids” jerseys joined the Wizards in drills and cheers throughout the evening and took home autographs, souvenirs, prizes and great memories, said Anja Norman, who organized the event with Gina Vincenti.
“The students and staff of Paradise Knoll School thank you for helping us raise funds that will go toward a new sound system,” she added.
The Wizards, founded in 1962, have toured nearly all of the 50 United States and many countries, entertaining crowds and helping to raise funds for countless organizations.
- Rich Adamonis