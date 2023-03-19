x
Harlem Wizards fill gym with fans, fun

West Milford /
| 19 Mar 2023 | 08:03
    Members of the Harlem Wizards pose with a team of West Milford teachers and children during a fundraising game Saturday, March 18. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    West Milford teachers show their spirit as they take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraising game, sponsored by the Paradise Knoll School PTA.
    Children who paid extra took part in ‘Wiz Kid’ activities before and during the game.
    Austin Mele, 5, shows the crowd his basketball-spinning skills.
    Big J of the Harlem Wizards takes a selfie with Maria Mealay.
    One of the Harlem Wizards helps two girls spin a basketball on their finger.
    Paradise Knoll School fourth-grade teacher Katie Bonforte prepares for a corner jump shot against the Harlem Wizards.
    A West Milford teacher makes a point to a member of the Harlem Wizards team.
    A Harlem Wizards team member shows the girls how to hold their hands.
    A Harlem Wizards team member hugs Michael Lizza during a break in the game.
    A member of the Wizards team hangs from a basket in the West Milford High School gym.
    A member of the Wizards team consults with referee Cole Stillman, 15.
    Members of the Harlem Wizards got the crowd up and dancing.
    Gina Vincenti, who helped organize the game for the Paradise Knoll PTA, and her daughter Alivia, 8, were ready for the Harlem Wizards game.
The Harlem Wizards brought their basketball and entertainment skills to the West Milford High School gym Saturday, March 18.

The event, sponsored by the Paradise Knoll School PTA, drew a full house and raised funds for the school.

A team of West Milford teachers and staff members played the Wizards in an exhibition game, with plenty of fun throughout.

Children wearing “Wiz Kids” jerseys joined the Wizards in drills and cheers throughout the evening and took home autographs, souvenirs, prizes and great memories, said Anja Norman, who organized the event with Gina Vincenti.

“The students and staff of Paradise Knoll School thank you for helping us raise funds that will go toward a new sound system,” she added.

The Wizards, founded in 1962, have toured nearly all of the 50 United States and many countries, entertaining crowds and helping to raise funds for countless organizations.

- Rich Adamonis