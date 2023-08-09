Helping vets and the community

Rudolf Hass, 52, of Hewitt served more than 20 years in the Army and was deployed to four different combat theaters.

He joined Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 in West Milford about five or six years ago to meet other combat veterans. He wanted to help those, like himself, who did not have the support they needed.

“I was one of those guys that never looked for the support I needed. I knew there were a lot of guys out there who needed help. The VFW allows me to relate better to combat vets who are dealing with their demons.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, 23 percent of U.S. veterans show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 16 percent do for major depression.

Those health issues are something that Hass plans to address as the new post commander. He previously was senior vice commander; in that role, he organized the township’s Memorial Day Parade this year.

“I want to find vets out there who need help and make sure we get it to them.”

Join for camaraderie

The post offers veterans a community of people with similar experiences, he said. “Others should join because of the camaraderie. The VFW as a whole are the ones who fight hardest for combat veteran benefits.”

The post has been serving West Milford since 1957 and last fall moved into the former refreshment stand for Lake Melody. The building on Cahill Cross Road at the entrance to the West Milford Recreation Center previously was vacant and deteriorating.

Hass and other VFW members attended the Township Council meeting July 12 to thank officials for their help in obtaining a permanent home for the post.

Another of his goals is to educate young people about the military branches by talking at schools and to members of groups, such as the Boy Scouts.

“We try to bring a higher level of patriotism to a younger generation, which I feel is being lost to them.”

Residents may get involved with the post by talking to its members and telling their friends and relatives who are veterans about its services.

Post members plan to open the building to the public every other Saturday for a few hours so “people can come by to see what we are about,” Hass said. The details will be announced soon.