Highlander Education Foundation Family Fun Day draws 1,000

The Highlander Education Foundation’s (HEF) third annual Family Fun Day fundraiser drew about 1000 people on Saturday September 12.

The event, held at Wallisch Homestead, combined family activities, food trucks, local organizations’ displays, and fundraising to support the West Milford Public Schools. For the children, there was a free bounce house, games and Kandy the Klown crafted balloon creations. The West Milford Fire Dept. operated a Biergarten in the Wallisch barn and a dunk tank whereby when you hit a bull’s-eye with a baseball, a firefighter drops into a pool of water. Humorously, a costumed unicorn dunked the firefighter on the first shot.

There was broad community participation from organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, O&R Electric, the West Milford PBA Local 162 and other organizations. The organizer and founder of HEF, Marissa Gough, says that events like this show “West Milford Strong.”

When Gough’s daughter’s Westbrook school closed, she asked what she could do to help and was told to do fundraising. That suggestion led to the creation of HEF, a nonprofit supporting the West Milford school system. West Milford school staff can apply to HEF for grants to enrich students’ educational experience. The funding targets programs at risk because of financial constraints; innovative learning ideas and experience; student advocacy; and partnerships among schools, families, and businesses and community members. The funding comes from donations, sponsorships and fundraising events, such as the Family Fun Day.

This year’s attendance of 1000 eclipsed last year’s 800, proving the growing community support behind HEF. Gough states,

“After many months of planning, nearly giving up, and then replanning...yesterday was exactly what we envisioned,” Gough said.