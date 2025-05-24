Highlands Natural Pool opens

Highlands Natural Pool, located next to the New Weis Center and Norvin Green State Forest at 180 Snake Den Road, Ringwood, will open for the season Saturday, May 24.

The pool is a nonprofit community-owned and -operated facility.

The drug- and alcohol-free facility is open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, then on weekends until the end of June.

Beginning in July, the pool is open daily until Labor Day, then on weekends through September.

The pool hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Day passes may be purchased at the entrance. They cost $20 for adults age 18 and older; $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older and active military/veterans; and $10 for children ages 3-17. Children age 2 and younger are admitted for free.

Memberships also are available.

The cost is $25 for a table with grill in the picnic grove.

Adjacent to the pool and picnic grove on New Weis Center property is a beach sand volleyball court and ping pong tables.

The Norvin Green State Forest offers a variety of hiking options and destinations. Several of the trails climb hills of up to 1,300 feet, providing views of the New York City skyline, Wanaque reservoir and Ramapo mountains.

For information, go online to highlandsnaturalpool.org or call 973-835-4299.