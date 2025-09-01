Hike for Healing will be Saturday

Passaic County and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide are sponsoring the second annual Hike for Healing on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Highlands Preserve, 35 Elm St., West Milford.

The event is designed to bring the community together in support of suicide prevention and mental wellness. It features an easy-to-moderate, one-mile hike through the Highlands Preserve.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The hike is from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Music, resources, activities and food trucks are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free registration online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetDWymKY63yxVBmf-mmIDZRVtgMwvS-lSzSvu9PeURzsA_rw/viewform