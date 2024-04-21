Irish Whisper Walk of Hope will be Saturday

The 15th annual Irish Whisper Walk of Hope, in memory of Danny Kane, will be held Saturday, April 27.

Kane was a lifelong resident of West Milford and a health and physical education teacher in the township’s school district for 34 years. He died in 2009 of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The doors open at 9 a.m. at the Pinecliff Lake Community Club, 1577 Union Valley Road. The opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m.

The walk raises funds for the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF). The Irish Whisper Team has raised more than $600,000 and won the 2023 Fundraiser of the Year Award from LRF.

To donate, go online to justgiving.com/page/whisper

There will be musical entertainment courtesy of the Dygos family, food and snacks, Irish Whisper clothing for sale and a Tricky Tray.

The event is rain or shine.