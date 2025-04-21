Irish Whisper Walk on Saturday

The annual Irish Whisper Walk will be held Saturday, April 26 in the Pinecliff Lake section of West Milford.

The event raises funds for the Lymphoma Research Foundation in memory of Danny Kane, a lifelong resident of West Milford and health and physical education teacher for more than 34 years in the township. He lost his battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in 2009.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Pinecliff Lake Clubhouse, 1577 Union Valley Road, with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

A Tricky Tray will follow the walk.

Donations may be made online at giving.lymphoma.org/whisper