Jimmy the Barber thanked for town clean-up effort

Jimmy the Barber, otherwise known as Jimmy Thurstan, was honored by the West Milford Beautification and Recycling Committee for his continued help in many ways during township clean-up days. Mayor Michele Dale added her gratitude with that of the West Milford Township Council at a recent council meeting.

Thurstan said he started cutting hair in the township in 1972 in a shop across from the municipal building on Union Valley Road in the center of town. His later locations included the shopping area where the movie theater was located (now a TJ Max), and his current location at 1811 Union Valley Road at the intersection with White Road.

Thurstan said he is proud to support the people of West Milford and their clean-up efforts. They support him and he in turn supports them, he said. His wife Joan and other family members joined him as he was honored and spoke before the township council.

Recycling coordinator Dave Stires introduced Thurstan. He said the ways that Thurstan is ready to help when asked comes in ways that are too numerous to mention.

Thurstan also added a plug for his band, “The Rockaholics,” which will be playing at the Wallisch Homestead (65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford) at 1:30 p.m. September 10 and he hopes to see the townspeople there.