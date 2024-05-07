Jobs available in state parks

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is hiring about 700 people to fill peak-season part-time jobs in state parks, forests and historic sites.

Available jobs include lifeguards, naturalists, history educators, general maintenance workers, visitor service assistants and office staff.

Peak season generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with select state parks extending positions from April to October based on operational needs.

Applicants, such as students and teachers whose availability may be limited to weekends during specific periods of the year, are encouraged to apply. There may be flexibility for some work shifts.

Salary rates for all positions have been increased this year.

“A seasonal position in a state park or forest is not your average summer job,” DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “The diversity of positions offered gives applicants the opportunity to connect with nature, foster a sense of stewardship and make a positive impact on some of New Jersey’s natural treasures while also gaining invaluable knowledge and experiences that may build a foundation for a career in environmental protection and conservation.”

Lifeguards are needed at swimming areas throughout the state, with salaries starting at $18.50 an hour.

Prior experience is not necessary, but candidates must pass running and swimming tests.

The State Park Service will train lifeguards in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Automated External Defibrillator use, first aid and other safety skills. Each lifeguard will also receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification on successful completion of training.

The Park Service also will hire junior lifeguards who are at least 15 years old at $17 an hour. While junior lifeguards cannot perform lifeguard duties for the public until they turn 16, the position provides a head start on training.

Maintenance personnel assist full-time staff in a variety of tasks, including mowing lawns, cleaning facilities and removing trash. Park improvement projects and other general maintenance functions are also required. Salaries start at $16 an hour.

Naturalists and history educators work with park naturalists and historians at interpretive centers and historic sites to educate visitors. Typical activities include leading or assisting with interpretive programs, teaching visiting camp groups, demonstrating a craft and preparing materials. Salaries start at $16 an hour.

Applications may be submitted online at nj.gov/dep/workinparks