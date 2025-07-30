Junior Police Academy grows

Year two of the West Milford Junior Police Academy took place this week at West Milford High School with 27 cadets, up from the 17 who participated in the inaugural program.

“We learned a great deal from last year’s successful program,” said Officer Sue Novakowski, a school resource officer. “We increased participating this year by accepting recruits from grades 5 through 7, and we have five returning cadets from last year’s program.”

Cadets wore replica blue police academy gear with their last names on the back of shirts.

They started with a Monday morning introductory meeting with the academy instructors, all members of the West Milford Police Department, who set the tone, rules and expectations for the week.

“This program enables youngsters to directly interact with law enforcement officers, better understand policing and enforcement that police are here to help,” Novakowski said. “The Junior Police Academy brings a lot of kids together for team building, integrity building, bonding and making new friends, and an overall positive impact.

“It’s a rigorous program. We work to ensure cadet safety, including rest, hydration and nourishment, which is important during the summer days.

“By the end of the week, each cadet will be a little bit stronger, smarter about police work and what we do, and have gained a memorable experience that will stay with them in life - personally, academically, professionally and as leaders.”

The academy included two teenage instructors, Alesandrea Warren and Zoe Manger, both incoming high school freshmen, who were among the cadets last year.

“Being an instructor is really fun,” Manger said. “It cool and different to be on the other side of it, where last year we were recruits taking orders and learning. It’s enjoyable to help the cadets and the officer instructors.”

Warren added, “It’s great to show the new cadets what we experienced and learned last year. As instructors, we want them to succeed in the activities, like sitting and standing at attention and responding to orders. Being here as part of the program is special.”

In addition to Warren, Manger and Novakowski, academy instructors included Police Chief Shannon Sommerville, Detectives Nick Snook and Derek Finley, and Officers Amy Antonucci and Brenden Gerity. Sgt. James Fulton, who is also instrumental in the program, was out of town during the week.

The program also featured sessions with West Milford Volunteer Fire Department Companies 3 and 4 and emergency services; the township special pperations unit; New Jersey Forest Fire Service, State Park Police K9 teams and Park Police Hiking and ATV Safety unit; and Passaic County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle unit.

On Thursday, July 31, cadets and instructors toured the Morris County Jail and watched a presentation by Morris County Public Safety Academy Crime Scene Investigation officer.

Graduation is Friday, Aug. 1.

“We have a terrific program thanks to all involved, from Chief Sommerville to our instructors, cadets and parents, our township Fire Department and emergency services, and law enforcement officials and resources from outside of West Milford,” Novakowski said.

“We all work together toward a common goal and everyone makes contributions that make the program work and be successful.”