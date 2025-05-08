Kids Fishing Derby on May 17

The sixth annual Kids Fishing Derby will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17 at Bubbling Springs Lower Lake, 1468 Macopin Road.

The lake will be stocked with 100 bass and five golden trout.

Children ages 3-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $15. Hot dogs and pizza will be served.

Participants should bring poles, tackle and bait. No lures or spinners.

Parking will be at Bubbling Springs Park. The event is rain or shine.

Register online at westmilford.org under Community Services and Recreation.

For information, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.