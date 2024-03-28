x
Kitchin named new superintendent

WEST MILFORD. Board of Education approves five-year contract with annual salary of $205,000.

West Milford /
| 28 Mar 2024 | 08:33
    Brian Kitchin speaks at the Board of Education meeting Thursday, March 28 after he was named superintendent of the West Milford Township School District, effective July 1. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Brian Kitchin
    Brian Kitchin, right, greets people after he was named superintendent of the West Milford Township School District.
The Board of Education named Brian Kitchin as the new district superintendent, effective July 1, at a special meeting Thursday, March 28.

Board members also approved a five-year contract for Kitchin, who will be paid $205,000 a year.

He was selected from nine finalists; 29 people applied for the position.

Kitchin has been chief school administrator and superintendent of the Fredon Township School District in Sussex County for two years. The district serves grades pre-k through 6.

Before that, he was a middle school principal in Spotswood for four years and a health and physical education teacher in the Bridgewater Raritan Regional School District for nearly 10 years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arizona State University.

In 2020, he received a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Centenary University in Hackettstown. His doctoral dissertation was a correlational study between self-esteem and academic achievement.

Lydia Furnari is serving as interim superintendent of the grades pre-K-12 district in West Milford through June 30. She was hired after former Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned last year. He held the post for seven years.