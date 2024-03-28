Kitchin named new superintendent

The Board of Education named Brian Kitchin as the new district superintendent, effective July 1, at a special meeting Thursday, March 28.

Board members also approved a five-year contract for Kitchin, who will be paid $205,000 a year.

He was selected from nine finalists; 29 people applied for the position.

Kitchin has been chief school administrator and superintendent of the Fredon Township School District in Sussex County for two years. The district serves grades pre-k through 6.

Before that, he was a middle school principal in Spotswood for four years and a health and physical education teacher in the Bridgewater Raritan Regional School District for nearly 10 years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Arizona State University.

In 2020, he received a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Centenary University in Hackettstown. His doctoral dissertation was a correlational study between self-esteem and academic achievement.

Lydia Furnari is serving as interim superintendent of the grades pre-K-12 district in West Milford through June 30. She was hired after former Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned last year. He held the post for seven years.