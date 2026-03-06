x
Lambert Castle draws over 3,000 visitors on reopening weekend

Passaic County. More than 3,000 residents and visitors attended the reopening of Lambert Castle, prompting the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners to introduce a timed ticketing system.

| 06 Mar 2026 | 04:15

    The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners celebrated a strong reopening weekend at Lambert Castle, welcoming more than 3,000 visitors to the newly restored landmark.

    Families, residents and regional visitors explored the castle’s restored interiors and scenic views of Paterson, lining up early to be among the first inside.

    “We are absolutely thrilled by the response from our community,” said County Commissioner John W. Bartlett. “To welcome more than 3,000 visitors in a single weekend speaks volumes about how much Lambert Castle means to the people of Passaic County and beyond.”

    Due to the high turnout, Passaic County will implement a timed ticketing system, allowing visitors to reserve designated time slots in advance. The new system aims to reduce wait times, manage capacity and ensure an enjoyable experience for all guests.

    The castle’s reopening marks a major milestone for the county, highlighting its efforts to preserve historic landmarks while making them accessible to the public.

    Lambert Castle is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be booked online for guided tours.