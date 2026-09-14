Landscaping professionals join forces to restore grounds at domestic violence shelter

A group of New Jersey landscaping professionals recently joined forces to restore and maintain the grounds of a confidential domestic violence shelter.

Led by Brian Schwartz of I Want to Mow Your Lawn, the volunteer effort brought together professionals from Native Fields Landscape, Kodiak Landscape, Vander Sluys Landscape, The Deer Guys, Abma’s Farm and the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association.

The crews donated their skills, equipment and time to help maintain the shelter as a peaceful and restorative environment for women recovering from trauma.

Volunteers used heavy machinery and hand tools to tackle a variety of landscaping projects, including brush hogging, tree trimming, hand-pruning and weeding.

I Want to Mow Your Lawn is a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Schwartz. The organization provides free lawn care and landscaping services to senior citizens, military veterans, people with disabilities and families experiencing financial or physical hardships.

This year marks the sixth consecutive year that landscape professionals have volunteered to maintain the shelter’s grounds.

The annual initiative demonstrates how professionals can use their skills and resources to support organizations serving people in need while helping create a safe and welcoming environment for shelter residents.