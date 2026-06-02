Lawmakers push bills to boost school aid for Highlands, Pinelands districts

State lawmakers from both chambers on Monday urged the Senate Education Committee to advance legislation aimed at increasing or restoring school funding for districts in the Highlands and Pinelands regions, arguing that state-imposed land-use restrictions have left those communities at a financial disadvantage under New Jersey’s school funding system.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn testified in support of A4860, saying the measure would provide supplemental state aid to districts that have experienced funding reductions under the state school funding formula while operating in municipalities where development is limited by Highlands and Pinelands preservation rules.

Dunn said districts in communities including Jefferson, West Milford, Ringwood, Shamong, Plumsted, Jackson and Lacey have been forced to raise taxes, cut programs and reduce staff while facing limits on expanding their tax base.

“These districts have done everything the state asks of them,” Dunn said.

In a separate but related effort, Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco testified in support of S4118, known as the Fairness for School Districts in Development Restricted Areas Act, which would provide additional state aid to qualifying districts in preservation areas that have seen reductions in school funding.

Bucco said Highlands communities are constrained by environmental protections that prevent development while still facing significant reductions in state aid, creating what he described as a structural imbalance in the funding system.

He was joined in support of the measure by Sens. Latham Tiver and Carmen Amato, along with school officials, parents and advocates.

Both proposals remain under consideration as lawmakers continue discussions over school funding formulas and the impact of development restrictions on local tax bases.