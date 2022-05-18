Learn local history as a Long Pond Iron Works volunteer

The people who once lived and labored in the Long Pond Ironworks village worked 12 hours a day and risked their lives as they worked in the mines and performed other tasks to operate the ironworks. Learning about them, their contribution to the development of the nation and their legacy is the reward available to people who volunteer as members of The Friends of Long Pond Ironworks group.

Paul E. Frost, president of the Board of Directors, announced that they are kicking off their new season of events and projects this month. They have also launched their annual membership campaign. Membership dues and donations are the group’s main source of income to enable them to continue work on behalf of the Historic District.

Senior citizens and students can become members for as little as $5, individuals are $10, and the family price is $25. When donating $35, one can become a patron, it’s $50 to be a supporting member and $100 to be a sustaining member. There are also business/corporate categories to consider. For more information, call the organization at 973-657-1688, or visit LongPondIronworks.org.

When people give a donation, sign up as a member or volunteer, they are supporting the continuance of school tour programs, monthly public tours, special requests lectures, candle lantern tours, and living history programs. Member support also helps fund the surveying of historic structures, grounds maintenance and building repairs.

Members receive a newsletter three times a year. They can also stay up to date with activities on Facebook at “Friends of Long Pond Ironworks,” where site photos and events are posted. Also provided on the site is information about upcoming events throughout the year.

The Long Pond Ironworks Museum opened to the public April 10, 1999. Since that time Friends of Long Pond Ironworks, a nonprofit 501c-3, have been dedicated to preserving, restoring and interpreting the remaining structures and history of the site.

The Historic District is an example of ironworks plantations established in the American colonies prior to the nation’s independence. The site is on the state of New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Business meetings for the group are held on the second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Pond Ironworks Visitors Center and Museum. The general public is welcome to attend these meetings. The Museum will be open May 21 and 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. and June 25 and 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.