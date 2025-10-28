Library to host Veterans Day celebration

The West Milford Township Library will host its third Veterans Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, at the library.

The event will bring members of VFW Post 7198 to the library to share picture books, tall tales and magic tricks with children.

“We are incredibly honored to invite the local veterans back to the library again this year,” children’s librarian and event organizer Pam Zacher said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to thank and recognize our veterans. It is one of the most important programs I plan all year and one I am so passionate about bringing to the community.”

U.S. Army veteran Rudy Hass, commander of VFW Post 7198, shared the library’s enthusiasm for the event.

“We’re happy to connect with the community, especially the little ones,” he said.

The event is open to children of all ages and their caregivers.