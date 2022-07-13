Library to offer financial literacy courses

The West Milford Township Library has teamed up with Columbia Bank to bring patrons a three-part series to help broaden your financial literacy. All three courses will be held on Tuesdays in August.

The first class will tackle the all too frequent crime of fraud against senior citizens. Do you know how to safeguard yourself from fraud? This first course will delve into the top five scams that target seniors, and provide tips on how to avoid them, as well as ways to report such scams to the proper authorities. This class will take place Tuesday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The next course will focus on the basics of money management, the fundamental tool for financial literacy. This class, which is scheduled for August 16, also at 6:30 p.m., will teach you the most effective ways to pay your bills, save money, and create a personalized budget.

The last course will be geared toward anyone looking to be a first-time homebuyer. Buying your first home can be a daunting task. This course will teach you how to get started and highlight the differences between buying vs renting, what lenders look at, and the different types of mortgages available. This course will take place on August 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Each class will be held in-person at rooms six and seven on the second floor of the library, located at 1470 Union Valley Road, West Milford. To participate in one or all of these courses, register on the library website at wmtl.org/events.