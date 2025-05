West Milford Little League’s Family & Senior Night will be Friday, May 16.

Little League players will shag ball during batting practice at 4 p.m. at Kilgallen Field, 55 Nosenzo Pond Road.

At 5 p.m., the players will take part in a parade onto the field.

The West Milford High School senior ceremony is set for 5:20 p.m.

The Highlanders will take on Bergen Tech about 6 p.m.

There will be a dunk tank, three bounce houses, food trucks, ice cream, cotton candy, popcorn and prizes.