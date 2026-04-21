Long Pond Ironworks hosts Civil War reenactment

A Civil War encampment reenactment brought history to life April 18 at Long Pond Ironworks State Park.

The event featured members of the Sixth Regiment New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry reenactors, who demonstrated aspects of military life and battle conditions from the Civil War era. Visitors were able to learn about camp routines, equipment and the experiences of soldiers during the conflict.

In the evening, guests participated in a lantern tour presented by the West Milford Players, who portrayed historical townspeople through a series of live vignettes.

The program concluded with a musical performance by The Contraband, featuring songs typical of the Civil War period in a lantern-lit barn setting.

Organizers said the event aimed to provide an educational and immersive experience highlighting both military history and everyday life during the 19th century.