Macopin Middle School announces Citizens of the Month

Macopin Middle School Principal Marc Citro and Assistant Principal Mr. Oliver Pruksarnukul recently announced the Macopin Middle School’s Citizens of the Month for April.

Citizen of the Month is a program that started in the 1990s to recognize students who go above and beyond.

The process begins with a teacher nominating a current student for this honor. After their nomination, the students are then reviewed by their current teachers and volunteer faculty committee who evaluate the faculty’s comments and discipline records.

Students must demonstrate the following characteristics: show responsibility both academically and socially; practice being caring, kind, and helpful to peers and staff members; demonstrate respect for their selves, their peers, property, and authority; lead by example in either actions and/or words, such as following classroom rules; demonstrate perseverance; and shows honesty and integrity.

The Citizens of the Month, April 2022 are listed below.

6th Grade

Marissa Bednar

Luke Bosgra

Daniel Burke

Trevor Docwra

Madison Piecuch

7th Grade

Dalily Ripoll

Kaylee Sofman

8th Grade

Julian Pierre

Margaret Redner

Ella Stephenson