Macopin school announces citizens of the month

Marc Citro, Macopin School Principal and Assistant Principal Oliver Pruksarnukul have announced Macopin Middle School’s March Citizens of the Month.

Sixth grader students of the month are: Delilah Novak and Max Fuchs, and Gabriela Medina was the eighth-grade citizen of the month.

Citizens of the month: shows responsibility both academically and socially; show caring, kindness and helpfulness towards peers and staff members; demonstrates respect for self, peers, property, and authority; leads by example in either actions and/or words; demonstrates perseverance; shows honesty and integrity.