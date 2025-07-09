x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Macopin named National School to Watch

West Milford /
| 09 Jul 2025 | 11:50
    From left are Thomas Santoro, a teacher at Macopin Middle School; Gregory Matlosz, principal at Macopin; and Oliver Pruksarnukul, assistant principal at Macopin. (Photo provided)
    From left are Thomas Santoro, a teacher at Macopin Middle School; Gregory Matlosz, principal at Macopin; and Oliver Pruksarnukul, assistant principal at Macopin. (Photo provided)

Macopin Middle School has been listed among the National Schools to Watch.

Macopin was named a New Jersey School to Watch earlier in the year.

School officials were invited to Washington by the National Forum for the National Schools to Watch Conference on June 26-28. The program focuses on school improvement efforts.

The National Forum is a nonprofit educators’ association dedicated to improving education in the middle grades.

Macopin was one of two New Jersey schools to earn the national award.