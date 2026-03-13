x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Macopin names Citizens of the Month

West Milford. Macopin Middle School named 11 Citizens of the Month for February.

West Milford /
| 13 Mar 2026 | 04:10
    Macopin Middle School's Students of the Month are: from left, Dakota Pittelko, Alexander Moreno, Ryan Zachar, Calvin Lewis, Aidan McCrum, Evan Matlosz, Declan Handel, Cesar DeJesus, Valeria Checo, Lily DeRobertis, Atilana Golden.
    Macopin Middle School's Students of the Month are: from left, Dakota Pittelko, Alexander Moreno, Ryan Zachar, Calvin Lewis, Aidan McCrum, Evan Matlosz, Declan Handel, Cesar DeJesus, Valeria Checo, Lily DeRobertis, Atilana Golden. ( Photo submitted)