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Macopin names Citizens of the Month
West Milford. Macopin Middle School named 11 Citizens of the Month for February.
West Milford
/
| 13 Mar 2026 | 04:10
Macopin Middle School's Students of the Month are: from left, Dakota Pittelko, Alexander Moreno, Ryan Zachar, Calvin Lewis, Aidan McCrum, Evan Matlosz, Declan Handel, Cesar DeJesus, Valeria Checo, Lily DeRobertis, Atilana Golden.
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1
Aidan McCrum
2
Alexander Moreno
3
Calvin Lewis
4
Cesar DeJesus
5
Dakota Pittelko
6
Declan Handel
7
Evan Matlosz
8
Lily DeRobertis
9
Macopin Middle School
10
Ryan Zachar
11
Valeria Checo
12
West Milford
13
young life
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