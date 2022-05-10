Macopin students chosen for regional band

Nine Macopin sixth-grade band students were accepted and participated in the NJSMA Region I Elementary Honors Band Festival on Saturday, May 8.

The following students represented Macopin: Skylar Dempsey, flute; Ella Ray, clarinet; Nicholas Blakesley, tenor saxophone; Chloe Mirkovic, tenor saxophone; Benjamin Romeo, tenor saxophone; Emma Dan, trumpet; Rafael Biran, baritone; Uriel Biran, baritone; Phillip Stinziano, percussion.

The students met at Belleville High School for a morning and afternoon of rehearsal and sectionals. The culmination of the day was a concert at 2 p.m.

This festival is in it’s ninth year, as 35 directors submitted 203 students to be considered for participation. Due to space limitations and instrumentation balance, only 156 musicians were accepted. This Macopin’s first year participating in this festival.

The students accepted were chosen by a committee based on the musical comments provided on the recommendation forms by their band directors.