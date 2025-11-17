x
Macopin students honor veteran

West Milford. Macopin School students honored Vietnam War veteran Mr. Kupcho through the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program, exchanging letters and meeting him in person on Veteran’s Day.

| 17 Nov 2025 | 03:47
Students in Mrs. Kenny’s elective and Miss Segal’s reading classes at Macopin School adopted a veteran for “mail call” through the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program earlier this fall.

The students wrote letters to Air Force veteran Mr. Kupcho, thanking him for his service during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1967. Kupcho, who recently returned from an honor flight, contacted the school from Wisconsin to express his appreciation for the letters.

Kupcho visited New Jersey last week and met the students in person on Nov. 14 during the Macopin School Veteran’s Day program.