Make West Milford beautiful during Autumn Pride Clean Up Day

The Township of West Milford is seeking volunteers to help clean up town roads on Saturday, September 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This effort helps to keep the West Milford streets of nasty litter and trash thrown carelessly by passersby.

If you are looking to volunteer your time to this worthy cause, sign up and pick up your supplies at the West Milford Recycling Office at 30 Lycosky Drive, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact David Stires, the West Milford Recycling coordinator, at 973-728-2724.