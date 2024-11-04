Marching band 4th in national contest

The West Milford Highlander Marching Band achieved its highest score, 95.4, for a fourth-place finish at the USBands National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2 at MetLife Stadium.

A week earlier, the band won the Group IV New Jersey State Championship.

”This season may go down as one of the best in our program’s history,” said Matthew Gramata, band director. “Winning an open class championship and being grouped in the upper echelon of ensembles from a national perspective is something to be extremely proud of.

“West Milford is a name that has become synonymous with musical excellence, and to hear our school’s name spoken from spectators, band members, adjudicators and event staff from around the country is truly remarkable.”

Along with West Milford, competing ensembles in the Group IV-Open section were Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Morristown High School, Fair Lawn High School, Tenafly High School, Egg Harbor Township High School, Edison High School, New Milford High School, Mansfield High School, Quakertown High School, Blackstone-Millville High School, Unionville High School, Loudoun County High School and Dartmouth High School.

Gramata, who took over this year from longtime band director Brian McLaughlin, pointed out that the season would not have been possible without the overwhelming support from the West Milford community.

“Having the superintendent of schools, director of education, district business administrator and various Board of Education members in attendance for our nationals performance shows the commitment our administration and community have for the arts in West Milford,” he said.

“I cannot thank enough the countless volunteers, equipment crew members, transportation and custodial staff, band parent organization executive board members, district administration and community members for supporting our program and allowing our students to share their passion for music with the West Milford community and beyond.”