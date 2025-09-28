Marching band competition is Saturday

The West Milford Highlander Marching Band will host its fourth annual marching band competition, the Highlander Marching Classic, on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Fifteen high school bands from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania are scheduled to compete. They include Lenape Valley, Vernon, Sparta, Morristown and Fair Lawn.

The event begins at 3 p.m. on McCormack Field behind Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive. The gates open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and senior citizens. Children age 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

Tickets will be sold at the gate.

Parking will be available at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive, and Westbrook Elementary School, 50 Nosenzo Pond Road. Shuttle buses will bring spectators back and forth to the field.

Handicapped parking will be provided next to the field.