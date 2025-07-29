National Night Out events Tuesday

The West Milford Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.

There will be first-responder demonstrations, DJ entertainment, a scavenger hunt, food trucks, raffles and information about local resources.

For information, send email to a.antonucci@wmtpd.org

Jefferson also has a National Night Out event planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 1033 Weldon Road, Lake Hopatcong.

It will include a petting zoo, bounce house, corn hole, range demonstration, and food and drinks.