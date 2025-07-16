New beach volleyball court under construction

With funding from a $30,000 Passaic County open space grant, a new beach volleyball court is being built at Bubbling Springs Park.

The new court is on the location of the old court, which was in poor condition and needed replacement, said recreation director Dan Kochakji.

“The new volleyball court will be a much needed upgrade and nice addition to Bubbling Springs Park,” he said. “We continue to make improvements to Bubbling Springs where we can for the benefit of our community.”

The work being done includes soil grading and elevating, court framing, setting posts, and loading and spreading volleyball-quality sand.

The court will have an artificial turf border. Grass seeding and landscaping will be part of the project, which is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The entire court area is 49.5 feet wide by 79 feet long, with the sand playing area 29.6 feet wide by 59 feet long.

“The new volleyball court will be open to the public and enjoyed by Bubbling Springs visitors and day campers well in the future,” Kochakji said. “We’re grateful to our township DPW (Department of Public Works) and Engineering Department for their partnership as well as to Passaic County for the open space grant.”

The county open space grants acknowledge the need to preserve open space, historical sites and farmland and improve the park system and facilities. The county provides grants to municipal and nonprofit partners annually.