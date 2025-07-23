New cannabis rules approved

The Township Council approved an ordinance changing rules on local cannabis businesses in a 5-1 vote.

The changes include limiting the number of cannabis retailers to five, rather than 10 as is currently permitted. If any of the current retailers close, its license could not be transferred to another business as long as five other retailers remain open.

Councilman Michael Chazukow voted no, saying he does not favor reducing the number of licenses. “I believe that we should go the opposite route and get the government out of the way so that ordinary people can fix what the government has already damaged, which is the cannabis market.”

He said he trusts entrepreneurs’ and investors’ ability to decide whether to open a business in West Milford more than he trusts the council’s ability to operate the market as central planners.

Chazukow did praise the ordinance for expanding the hours that dispensaries can be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

He criticized Councilman Kevin Goodsir for saying he was “sick of talking about it and wasting time on it,” referring to cannabis regulations.

Later, Chazukow apologized to Goodsir for losing his cool, and Goodsir said he was sorry about his choice of words.

Other ordinances approved:

• Permit the West Milford Farmers Market to operate year-round.

• Create two types of temporary food establishment licenses: one for businesses providing food for one event a year and one for businesses providing food for two to 10 events a year.

• Set fees for temporary food establishment licenses at $100 for businesses providing food for one event a year and $200 for businesses providing food for two to 10 events a year.

• Amend rules on filming in West Milford.

• Prohibit trucks weighing more than 10 tons on all of Alpine Ridge Road.

Mayor Michele Dale said township offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. other weekdays from September through May.

The summer schedule, starting Aug. 3, is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday.

The change, meant to provide more access to commuters, was approved by the union. Staff members will continue to work the same number of hours, Dale said.

Short-term rentals

During public comments, resident Barbara Ziegler urged the council to ban hourly rentals of non-dwelling spaces, such as pools, patios and decks, on private residential properties for nonresident parties or events.

She said residents near her on Green Terrace Way listed their pool for rental on a website and another offered their property for hourly rentals for events from parties to movie productions.

”I have lived here for over 25 years, and this is the first time that I have actually been afraid,” she added.

Dale said she has spoken to several residents of that neighborhood and is aware of what is happening.

Anyone can park on public roads, she noted, though residents should call the police if someone is parked illegally or making excessive noise.

Township officials may deny renewal of a short-term rental permit because of nuisance reports, she said.

Councilman Dave Marsden urged residents to record behavior that they plan to report to the police.

Councilwoman Ada Erik also urged residents to record garbage left out inappropriately.

Councilman Matthew Conlon said he was on the Planning Board when the township’s ordinance on short-term rentals was being discussed. Rentals of pools or piece of properties were not considered at that time, he said.

”I would be open to taking a look at” the issue again, he added. “There has to be reasonable limitations in a civilized society.”

New Eagle Scouts

The council honored new Eagle Scouts Lucien Barca and Benjamin Lighty.

Lighty’s Eagle Scout project was refurbishing the Green Team garden at West Milford High School. It had deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic and become an eyesore, he said.

Lighty led a group of Scouts and other volunteers who added a second raised bed and a second rainwater catch basin.

Barca’s Eagle Scout project was to create a gaga pit at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick, N.Y.