New volleyball court opens

The new outdoor sand volleyball court at Bubbling Springs Park was officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 5.

On hand were township officials, the West Milford High School girls volleyball team and community leaders.

The regulation-size court was funded by a $30,000 Passaic County open space grant.

It was built in seven weeks by the township’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and Engineering Department in collaboration with the Community Services and Recreation Department.

“Today we celebrate another exciting addition to West Milford’s growing list of recreation facilities: a brand-new volleyball court that reflects the commitment to our community and list of activities for outdoor fun,” Mayor Michele Dale said.

“West Milford is proud to offer a wide range of recreation spaces, hiking trails and ballfields to lakes, and now a beautiful volleyball court for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Dale thanked the DPW and engineering workers for their “precision and bringing this project to life” as well recreation director Dan Kochakji and parks and recreation staff for seeing the project through to completion.

“Their teamwork and vision contribute to elevating our township every day,” Dale said.

Kochakji said, “The new volleyball court is an upgrade and nice addition to Bubbling Springs Park.

He noted that the old court, which this one replaces, was in poor condition.

Along with volleyball-quality sand and regulation framing, the elevated court has an artificial turf border. The court area is 49.5 feet wide by 79 feet long, with the sand-playing area 29.6 feet wide by 59 feet long.

Jason D’es Verney, head volleyball coach at the high school, said the court is “spot on with standards and quality of build where it needs to be, including drainage.”

“We’re very excited for our program to have access to the new court and for its public use. It will give additional exposure to and generate new interest in volleyball and our program, which has grown during my 11 years coaching the team,” he added.

Assistant volleyball coach Jessica Perucki, who played for the high school’s first team in 2015, said, “It’s a great opportunity for our student athletes and younger kids and everyone to experience the sport of volleyball.”

Dale noted that projects like the court create pride and healthy lifestyles and offer a safe and accessible places for families, friends and neighbors to gather.

“These amenities are not just about sports, they’re about connection, inclusion and creating a space where residents of all ages can come out and enjoy themselves,” she said. “It’s an investment in our residents and quality of life. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who had a hand in this!”