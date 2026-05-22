Parents oppose special education staffing changes

Parents spoke out at a recent West Milford Township Public Schools Board of Education meeting opposing the proposed changes to the district’s MD program, particularly the reassignment of a special education teacher to the high school.

Several parents described the importance of consistency and stability for students with special needs and praised the teacher’s effect on their children.

Kim Chabori criticized the district’s decision, saying, “You just closed the school and are now disrupting more programs. What is going on in West Milford?”

Mary Brown said students with special needs “rely heavily on consistency, trust, routine, and specialized support.”

“A sudden change in teachers can create anxiety, emotional distress, and academic regression,” Brown said. “She has not simply filled a position. She has built a program. She has built trust with the students and family. She has created a stable structure, specialized instruction that is clearly changing students’ lives.”

Maggie Smith referenced recent district changes, including the closure of the preschool program.

“There is already enough damage being done within this community in this school district with closing PK,” Smith said. “So please understand that, as parents, we will not stand when it comes to our children and other children in this community that we chose to raise our families in.”

Parents also addressed the board regarding the re-allowance of homeschooled students participating in school athletics. One parent read a letter from boys soccer coach Ray Ferola in support of the issue.

During the meeting, the board also recognized Mary Kennedy for 25 years of service to the district and Steven Alexander for three years of service as a bus driver.