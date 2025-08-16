Part of Minnisink Road to be closed Monday

On Monday, Aug. 18, Minnisink Road will be closed to all through traffic south of 117 Minnisink Road to Berkshire Valley Road for ongoing emergency repairs to the bridge at the border of Roxbury and Jefferson.

The road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. to allow the contractor to install a new pipe at the center of the road.

The work is expected to be completed in one day, with the overall project finishing by the end of the week, weather permitting.

Detours will be in place:

• Northbound traffic detour: Berkshire Valley Road to Route 15 north to Edison Road to Espanong Road back to Minnisink Road.

• Southbound traffic detour: Northbound Espanong Road to Edison Road to Route 15 south to Berkshire Valley Road.

After Monday, one lane of alternating traffic through the work zone will resume for the duration of the project.

The work is part of a $180,980 project funded by Morris County to replace the existing culvert with a 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe to improve water flow and extend the structure’s lifespan.