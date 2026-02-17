Passaic commissioners approve 2026 open space preservation budget

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has approved the 2026 Open Space, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund budget, continuing efforts to preserve open land, farmland and historic resources across the county.

“The Open Space, Farmland, and Historic Preservation Trust Fund is one of the most important tools we have to protect what makes Passaic County special,” Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said. “This budget reflects thoughtful planning and collaboration across departments to ensure we are responsibly investing in our parks and safeguarding cultural resources that enhance quality of life for residents today and for generations to come.”

The budget identifies improvement projects across the county park system and supports grants to municipalities and nonprofit organizations for open space acquisition, park development and preservation projects. Funding also will support redevelopment of parkland and rehabilitation of a pedestrian rail bridge at Dundee Island Park, with construction scheduled to begin later this year.

The trust fund was established under state statute to provide a dedicated funding source for preservation and capital improvements countywide. Approval of the annual budget authorizes county officials to implement the projects outlined in the resolution.