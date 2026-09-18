Passaic County announces 2026 Hall of Fame inductees

Passaic County will induct eight individuals into its Hall of Fame during a public ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 401 Grand St. in Paterson.

The 2026 class includes four honorees in public service, two in arts and letters and two in sports. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose achievements have had a lasting impact on the county and beyond.

In public service, Pasquale “Pat” Lepore served more than 20 years on the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners, including five terms as director, after serving four terms as Woodland Park mayor. He also chaired the county budget committee for more than a decade.

Terrence “Terry” Duffy served on the county commissioners from 2004 through 2025, focusing on economic development, infrastructure, parks and public safety. A lifelong county resident, he also owns Duffy’s Tavern in Paterson and has supported youth athletics in Paterson and West Milford.

Pat and Mary Ellen Kramer are being inducted together for their efforts to preserve Paterson’s historic Great Falls. Pat Kramer served as mayor from 1967 to 1972 and 1975 to 1982, while Mary Ellen Kramer helped lead efforts to protect the city’s historic district and oppose a proposed highway through Paterson.

In arts and letters, Paul Rudd, a Passaic native, is being recognized for his nearly three decades in television, film and theater. His credits include “Clueless,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” the “Ant-Man” films and “Friends.” He was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2024.

Gaetano Federici, who immigrated to Paterson from Italy in 1887, became a prominent sculptor. His works include the Dean McNulty statue at St. John’s Cathedral, the Nathan Barnert monument at City Hall and three sculptures originally installed at Hinchliffe Stadium.

In sports, Mike “King” Kelly became one of baseball’s early national celebrities after making his major league debut in 1878. He won five pennants with the Chicago White Stockings and later played for Boston. Kelly was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1945.

Richard “Rich” Corsetto, a Paterson native, spent more than five decades as a player, coach and mentor. During a 38-year coaching career, he compiled a 748-320 record, winning 14 Garden State Athletic Conference championships and three NJCAA Region 19 titles.

The Hall of Fame was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 2017. The public is invited to attend the Sept. 29 ceremony.