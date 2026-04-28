Passaic County awards $30K grant to protect Greenwood Lake

Passaic County is sending $30,000 to the Greenwood Lake Commission to help protect the health of Greenwood Lake for the 2026 season.

The county’s Board of Commissioners approved the grant in April. The funding comes from Passaic County’s Open Space, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund, a dedicated account used annually to protect natural and historic resources across the region.

“Greenwood Lake belongs to everyone in this county,” said Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara. “This is exactly what the Open Space Fund is for — making sure our communities have the resources they need to protect the places people love.”

The Greenwood Lake Commission will use the funding for environmental initiatives. A recent study by Montclair State University found that more than 90% of harmful bacteria and nutrients entering the lake from a nearby creek originate from just one mile of shoreline. Officials are working to identify the sources of pollution and address them.

The commission is also targeting water chestnuts, an invasive plant that can crowd out native species and obstruct waterways if left unchecked.

Greenwood Lake stretches nearly nine miles along the New Jersey–New York border and covers about 1,900 acres, making it one of the largest lakes in the region. It is a popular destination for boating, fishing, swimming, water skiing and kayaking.

The lake feeds into the Wanaque River, which connects to reservoirs supplying drinking water to communities downstream, highlighting the broader importance of maintaining water quality.

Passaic County has supported the Greenwood Lake Commission with this grant for several years. Officials said the funding reflects the county’s continued commitment as the commission seeks additional state support for larger infrastructure projects.

The Open Space Trust Fund was established to preserve land, protect water resources and maintain the natural and historic assets that contribute to the county’s quality of life. Funding recommendations are reviewed by the administration and finance committee before final approval by the full board.