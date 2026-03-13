Passaic County boosts addiction treatment, prevention, recovery programs

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has approved contracts to strengthen addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery programs for residents and families affected by substance use disorders.

Commissioner Christina Schratz said the initiative reflects the county’s commitment to addressing substance use with compassion, accountability, and a focus on long-term recovery. “By investing in treatment, prevention and recovery supports across the county, we are expanding access to care, strengthening families and helping residents build healthier futures,” she said.

The funding supports the County Comprehensive Plan for Addiction Services, covering the full continuum of care. Services include medically supervised detoxification, residential stabilization, outpatient treatment, youth prevention programs, and family-centered interventions.

Local providers receiving funding include Turning Point, Inc. and Straight & Narrow, Inc. for detox and residential care, as well as Care Plus Bergen, Inc., NewBridge Services, Inc., and Eva’s Village, Inc. for outpatient and community-based programs. Prevention initiatives include William Paterson University’s Teen Summit and Straight & Narrow’s ATOD for Families program.

Officials said the contracts advance county priorities to improve access, reduce overdose risk, and maintain a coordinated system of care.