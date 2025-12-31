Passaic County commissioners renew funding for youth prevention programs

The Passaic County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 29 approved a resolution to continue funding youth programs focused on prevention, early support and positive outcomes for young people across the county.

The resolution authorizes the county to renew agreements with service providers for 2026. The programs serve youth who are involved with, or at risk of becoming involved with, the juvenile justice system and are designed to intervene early, provide guidance and promote positive development.

Services supported through the renewals span prevention and diversion programs, alternatives to detention and reentry support. Programs continuing in 2026 include the nationally recognized Stationhouse Adjustment Programs operating in the cities of Passaic, Paterson and Clifton, as well as countywide.

The resolution also renews funding for the county’s Youth Leadership Retreat, administered by the Passaic County Department of Parks and Recreation. The retreat focuses on developing leadership skills, accountability and confidence while encouraging positive youth engagement.

“This is about meeting young people where they are and giving them the tools they need to succeed,” Commissioner Deputy Director Sandi Lazzara, chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, said. “By investing in prevention and early intervention, we can help youth make better choices while strengthening families and communities throughout Passaic County.”

Additional renewals include partnerships that provide mentoring, after-school enrichment and community-based mental health services. These partnerships include Big Brothers Big Sisters, the New Destiny Family Success Center and a mental health clinic serving residents in the city of Passaic.

All contract renewals are subject to continued program need, available funding and demonstrated performance by service providers. The approvals represent the final allowable one-year renewal under the original contracts.

County officials said the action ensures that critical youth services will continue without interruption while reaffirming the county’s commitment to prevention-focused, community-based solutions.