Passaic County launches mini grant program

Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has launched an America 250 Mini Grant Program to help local organizations develop public events and projects marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The program will award grants of up to $15,000 to municipalities, nonprofit groups, schools, libraries and cultural institutions for activities that highlight national history while reflecting the communities of Passaic County.

Eligible projects include community events, educational programming, exhibits, public art installations and live performances. County officials said proposals should encourage public participation, celebrate local heritage and promote civic engagement.

Orlando Cruz, deputy director of the county commissioners, said the grant program is intended to help communities share local stories that reflect the nation’s diversity and history.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through Dec. 31 or until funding is exhausted, with priority given to projects that are public, inclusive and connected to Passaic County history.