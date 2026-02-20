Passaic County limits use of county property for federal civil immigration enforcement

Passaic County has issued Administrative Order No. 26-01 reaffirming its policy that county buildings and properties remain accessible to residents regardless of immigration status.

The order states that county-owned and county-controlled property may not be used for federal civil immigration enforcement activities unless required by a valid judicial warrant or court order. Officials said the policy is intended to ensure residents can access county services, attend public programs and use parks without fear or confusion.

“County buildings exist to serve the public,” Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said. “People should feel safe walking into a County office, attending an event or bringing their family to a County park. This order helps ensure that our spaces remain focused on service, safety and respect for everyone.”

The action mirrors a statewide directive issued by Mikie Sherrill through an executive order limiting the use of state property for federal civil immigration enforcement. County officials said aligning local policy with state practice ensures consistency across public facilities.

Commissioner Deputy Director Orlando Cruz said the policy supports trust in one of the state’s most diverse counties.

“Passaic County is one of the most diverse counties in New Jersey and that diversity is a strength,” Cruz said. “Policies like this help preserve trust between residents and local government, which is essential for effective service delivery and community well-being.”

Commissioner Mike Ramaglia, chair of the Law and Public Safety Committee, said public safety depends on trust and clear policies.

Commissioner John Bartlett noted that in 2017 the board adopted a Fair and Welcoming County policy stating that county employees do not ask about immigration or citizenship status or use fear as a tool of governance. He said the new order reinforces those principles.

Sheriff Thomas Adamo said the order does not limit enforcement of state criminal laws or compliance with valid court orders but ensures county resources are used appropriately.

The order also directs the Office of County Counsel to provide training for county employees on interactions with federal immigration officers and to offer informational sessions for residents on their rights. The order took effect Feb. 13.