Passaic County Parks and Recreation earns two awards

Passaic County Parks and Recreation has been recognized with two Agency Showcase Awards from the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association, honoring innovative efforts to engage residents in parks programs and initiatives.

This marks the third consecutive year the department has received recognition. The awards were presented Feb. 24 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.

The county won in the Brochure category for its Junior Ranger Activity Booklet, an interactive guide encouraging children to explore trails, learn about wildlife, and engage with local natural features. Officials said the booklet fosters environmental awareness while making outdoor exploration fun.

Passaic County also earned an award in the Video Promotion category for its Youth Leadership Retreat Video, which highlights students building confidence, leadership skills, and peer connections during the county’s youth leadership retreat.

“These awards reflect the dedication of our Parks and Recreation team and their commitment to creating programs that engage and inspire residents,” Deputy-Director Commissioner Orlando Cruz said. “From educational resources for children to leadership opportunities for students, these initiatives help connect our community to the parks and natural spaces that make Passaic County special.”

The Agency Showcase Awards celebrate creative and impactful communications by parks and recreation agencies throughout New Jersey.