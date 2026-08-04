Passaic County welcome signs showcase local history

Drivers entering Passaic County may notice the “Welcome to Passaic County” signs on major roads.

In West Milford, the signs are found on Union Valley Road and Echo Lake Road. Few people realize the reverse sides feature historical images that tell the county’s story.

The signs in West Milford were installed in June 2025. They feature the Marquis de Lafayette and Alexander Hamilton. The sign in Ringwood features industrial cogs.

The signs are part of the Passaic County Wayfinding Signage Program, which is a county-wide system of signs designed to help visitors navigate the county while highlighting its history.

The original sign-and-graphic standards were developed in 2017 to 2018 as part of a county-wide wayfinding initiative. Although the original project has concluded, the county continues expanding the system using those design standards. The wayfinding signs were originally developed by the collaboration of the Passaic County, Engineering and Planning Departments. Today the Passaic County Department of Cultural and Historic Affairs oversees new installations, repairs and future expansion.

“The imagery featured on the reverse sides of the signs was intentionally selected to reflect significant themes in Passaic County’s history,” Passaic County Public Information Officer Lindsay Reed said. “Collectively, the graphics represent the county’s connections to the American Revolution, its nationally significant industrial heritage, and notable individuals and events that helped shape the region.”

Reed said Marquis de Lafayette and Alexander Hamilton symbolize the county’s connection to America’s fight for independence. Also, Alexander Hamilton’s vision for America’s first planned industrial city — Paterson - connects to the county’s economic and manufacturing heritage. The industrial gears symbolize Passaic County’s industrial legacy and the Highlands’ iron industry.

Most motorists never see the artwork because it faces away from traffic entering the county. Those who do discover the reverse side find a visual history lesson celebrating the people and industries that helped shape Passaic County.