Photos: 16th annual Irish Whisper Walk

West Milford /
| 30 Apr 2025 | 04:26
    The 16th annual Irish Whisper Walk begins Saturday, April 26 in the Pinecliff Lake section of West Milford. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The family of the late Danny Kane, a West Milford health and physical education teacher for more than 34 years. The Irish Whisper Walk, which raises funds for the Lymphoma Research Foundation, was started in his honor.
    Participants listen to Kane family members before the walk.
    Diana and Isabella Comeau of West Milford.
    Jamie Wengerter with her dogs Lucky Girl and Daphne.
