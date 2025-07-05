x
Photos: Celebrate America Parade in Greenwood Lake

greenwood lake, n. /
| 05 Jul 2025 | 07:04
    Brayleigh Conklin and her mother, Chelsea, of Greenwood Lake wave at her father, a firefighter in the Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    A firetruck in the Celebrate America Parade on Saturday, July 5 in Greenwood Lake.
    A tribute to Dariel Vasquez, who was killed in November by a falling tree while the 18-year-old was helping to fight a wildfire in Sterling Forest, N.Y.
    Brayleigh Conklin, left, and Charlee Schmid wearing patriotic glasses.
