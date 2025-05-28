x
Photos: Memorial Day service and parade

West Milford /
| 28 May 2025 | 06:22
    Veterans salute during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 26. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Shirley Parrello, whose son Brian was killed in Iraq in 2005, receives flowers and a hug during the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    West Milford police officers place a wreath during the ceremony. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Members of the West Milford Highlander Band Pipes &amp; Drums march in the Memorial Day parade. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Theodore Adrazna Sr., a veteran of the Vietnam War, watches the ceremony in his wheelchair. He served during the Tet offensives in 1967-68. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford High School marching band and color guard take part in the parade. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Shirley Parrello stands next to a new display at Veterans Memorial Park. Her son Brian was killed in Iraq on Jan 1, 2025. His dogtag was added to the helmet, rifle and boots. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Girl Scouts march in the parade. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Boy Scouts march in the parade. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Members of the West Milford Search &amp; Rescue team with their equipment. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Rose Golembiewski and Mike Aello attend the ceremony.
    Veterans bow their heads during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 26. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    The Memorial Day Parade leaves the municipal building headed to American Legion Post 289 on Lincoln Avenue. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Residents watch the ceremony. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Residents salute during the ceremony. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Boy Scouts raise the flag. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Mayor Michele Dale rides in the parade. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
